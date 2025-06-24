Iranian top diplomat Araghchi had no written message from Khamenei for Putin — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi did not bring a written message from the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the stance of the Iranian leadership was discussed verbally, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"There was no written document. The fact that there were certain, let's say, messages from the Iranian leadership - yes, that’s true," Peskov said.

Araghchi arrived in Moscow for a meeting with the Russian president on the night of June 22 amid the recent escalation of tensions in the Middle East. At the meeting in the Kremlin, President Putin said that Russia firmly opposes the unlawful attacks on Iran by Israel and the United States.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again.

Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited. Russia has condemned Israel's actions and expressed readiness to mediate a diplomatic settlement to the conflict.

In the early morning hours of June 22, President Donald Trump announced that the US had successfully attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Trump later said that the facilities were completely destroyed, calling it an impressive military success.

Iran's top brass, in turn, said that the US strikes were completely ineffective and threatened Washington with a tough response. Russia condemned the US actions.