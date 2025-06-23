Sending weapons to Ukraine should not affect relations between Russia, Serbia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The Kremlin expects that Belgrade’s sending weapons to Ukraine will not affect Russian-Serbian relations, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"This topic was raised during our contacts with the Serbian friends, and clarifications and guarantees were given by our Serbian colleagues. We expect that this is and will be the case," Peskov explained.

"Today we have heard statements that measures of export licensing and so on are being promptly taken. This is why let’s hope that this will not affect our good relations in any way."

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said Serbia used workarounds for the supply of military products to Ukraine.