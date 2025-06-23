Russia is working closely with Iran, UN Security Council resolution initiated — MFA

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia is actively collaborating with its Iranian counterparts and has initiated a draft resolution in the UN Security Council, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov announced during the 11th Primakov Readings - an international forum for scholars and experts.

"We have firmly condemned the actions of Israel and the United States," Ryabkov stated. "We are working closely with our Iranian partners and have initiated the process of drafting a Security Council resolution."

Ryabkov recalled that a special meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was also held on Monday.

The escalation began on June 13, when Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than a day later, Tehran responded with retaliatory strikes. The cycle of mutual attacks has persisted, with both sides reporting casualties and damage to several facilities. Nine days into the conflict, on June 22, the United States joined the escalation, with American bombers targeting three Iranian nuclear sites.

The Primakov Readings forum has been held annually since 2015 in memory of the Russian statesman and diplomat Yevgeny Primakov (1929-2015). The forum discusses scenarios for the development of international relations, challenges in the field of international security, as well as new models of interaction among global political actors.