Russian diplomat blames US, Israeli 'irresponsible policies' for Iran crisis

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia believes irresponsible US and Israeli policies laid the groundwork for the current situation around Iran, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"As the basis for what is happening now with regard to Iran, we see irresponsible policies of Israel and the US. These are deeply disturbing and unacceptable manifestations of attempts to implement hegemonic techniques in relation to a sovereign country," he told reporters on the sidelines of the 11th International Scientific and Expert Forum "Primakov Readings."

Overnight into June 13, Israel started a military operation against Iran. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Israel and Iran still continue to trade blows. Both sides reported fatalities and other casualties in the attacks, acknowledged that some targets on their territory were hit. Nine days later, the US entered the fray. In the small hours of June 22, the US forces attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.