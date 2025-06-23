Putin to hold series of international events today, Kremlin aide says

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a series of international events on Monday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said at the Primakov Readings.

"Today, the Russian president has a whole series of international events. And the first of them starts in 40 minutes. It is a telephone conversation with one of the Middle Eastern leaders," the Kremlin aide said.

In particular, the president is scheduled to have a telephone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, as well as to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Putin will also hold talks with Mali's transitional president Assimi Goita.

The Primakov Readings conference is an annual international scientific and expert forum. It discusses scenarios for the development of international relations and challenges in the sphere of international security, as well as new models of interaction between subjects of world politics.