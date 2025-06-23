Russia, China, Pakistan’s draft resolution reflects stance of UNSC majority — envoy

UNITED NATIONS, June 23. /TASS/. A draft resolution prepared by Russia, China and Pakistan on seeking a diplomatic resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue reflects the stance of the majority of members of the UN Security Council, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"This morning, the Russian Federation, China and Pakistan prepared and publicized a short and balanced draft resolution of the UN Security Council calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and the search for a diplomatic solution around the Iranian nuclear program. The text reflects the stance of the vast majority of Security Council members voiced during our sessions on June 13 and 20. We are hoping to be supported by all Council members so that it can signal the necessity of the immediate end to violence as soon as possible," he said at an emergency session of the UN Security Council called over US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Overnight into June 22, US President Donald Trump said that the US armed forces had successfully attacked three nuclear sites in Iran: Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. He said that Tehran must agree to end the conflict. Since June 13, Israel has been repeatedly delivering strikes on Iran within the framework of the operation against Tehran’s nuclear program.