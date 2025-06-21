Putin to lay wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier to mark Day of Remembrance and Mourning

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part today in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow’s Alexander Garden, marking the 84th anniversary of the start of the Great Patriotic War.

As part of the solemn commemoration, the president will also lay flowers at the monuments dedicated to the hero cities and at the memorial honoring towns awarded the title City of Military Glory.

This annual tradition is one the head of state never overlooks - regardless of the weather or circumstance. On June 22 each year, Putin honors the memory of the Soviet soldiers who gave their lives for the freedom of their homeland. Even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, amid strict health restrictions, he paid tribute without fail. In 2017, under pouring rain and without an umbrella, Putin also bowed to Soviet soldiers who had fallen for the freedom of their homeland.