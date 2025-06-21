Russia strongly condemns flight of Ukrainian drones through Kazakh airspace — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Moscow strongly condemns the flight of dozens of Ukrainian drones through Kazakh airspace for attacks against Russia, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"On June 19 and 20, Russia recorded the flight of several dozen Ukrainian drones over Kazakhstan's West Kazakhstan region, apparently for the purpose of launching attacks in Russia," the diplomat said in her commentary. "We strongly condemn such actions against our ally and CSTO member," she stressed.

"What happened shows once again the unprincipled nature of the neo-Nazi dictatorship in Kiev. Its leaders, who rant about the territorial integrity of Ukraine, are indifferent to the territorial integrity of other countries, which they are increasingly violating," the spokeswoman said.

Zakharova also pointed out that Russia calls on all responsible governments and specialized international agencies "to pay attention to such provocations, to react properly to such actions and, most importantly, to publicly distance themselves from the Kiev regime and its Western handlers, who are recklessly jeopardizing the security of the entire Eurasian region." "What happened once again proves the need to strengthen collective security measures within the CSTO," she added.·"It is absolutely clear that the criminal regime of [Vladimir] Zelensky, nurtured by NATO, poses an increasingly real and serious threat not only to Russia but also to countries with which Kiev pretends to try to build constructive dialogue. What happened proves the need to strengthen collective security measures within the CSTO," the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.