Kremlin advisor says US debt is its biggest problem

ST. PETERSBURG, June 21. /TASS/. The biggest problem that the US is facing as the world's largest economy is its government’s debt, Kremlin Advisor Anton Kobyakov said.

"For the US, which is still the world’s largest economy, its government debt is the main problem. This is a problem that the new Trump team is trying to resolve in a drastic manner. Granted, so far the government debt is rising, and I think the cap will move apparently as high as $40 trillion. We understand that a bond market of this monstrous size is abnormal, and it is impossible to pay back such amounts," he said.

According to Kobyakov, the US needs to address its negative trade balance and budget deficit.

"The US needs to address the problems of negative trade balance and budget deficit in parallel. Hence the demands for other countries to even out trade through tariffs," he said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event. TASS is its media partner.