Strengthening intelligence and law enforcement cooperation within CIS is crucial — Putin

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation among intelligence services and law enforcement agencies within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), given the profound global changes underway.

"I would underscore that amid the sweeping transformations taking place in the world and across the Eurasian region, it is vital to strengthen cooperation between intelligence services and law enforcement agencies within the Commonwealth, to ensure ongoing exchanges of expertise and up-to-date information, and to implement new models of coordinated counterterrorism operations. And, of course, to preserve and build upon the time-tested traditions of partnership," Putin said in a message to the staff and veterans of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center, published on the Kremlin’s official website.

According to the president, the center has established itself as a vital and indispensable link in the collective security system. By significantly strengthening its personnel, technical, and analytical capabilities, it has made a substantial contribution to combating the pressing global threats of our time - international terrorism and extremism.