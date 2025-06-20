West using topic of Ukraine to distract attention from Middle East — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, June 21. /TASS/. The West continues to use the topic of Ukraine to divert attention from the escalation in the Middle East, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"Despite the swift changes in the world, there are things that remain unchanged. And among them are stubborn attempts by our European colleague to organize Security Council discussions of the situation in Ukraine instead of the situation in Gaza or a looming large-scale regional war triggered by Israel’s reckless attack on Iran," he said at a West-initiated UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

According to the Russian diplomat, Western countries are obviously seeking to demonize Russia and keep afloat the unconvincing narrative picturing Ukraine as a victim and Russia as an aggressor. He slammed London, Paris, Brussels, and Berlin for doing nothing to look for ways of settling the conflict.

"Their interest is to protract the conflict for as long as possible to maximally weaken Russia," he added.