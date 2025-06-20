Moscow acts in full compliance with Russia-Iran treaty amid Middle East flareup — diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Moscow is acting in strict compliance with the Russia-Iran strategic partnership treaty amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East and the Iran-Israel conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We honor everything that was agreed with Iran. Hence such intensive contacts of our head of state with the conflicting sides, regional players, all the countries involved," she said. "Subsequently, to follow up on these contacts, the Foreign Ministry led by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gets to work."

"Russia acts exactly as it [the treaty] says. So Russian President Vladimir Putin was absolutely accurate when he described those who are trying to pedal this issue in the direction you mentioned as rabble-rousers," the diplomat went on to say.