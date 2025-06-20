Russia’s enemies hurt selves in trying to sink country’s economy — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. As Russia's opponents continue to try to find new ways to cause economic damage to the country, they hurt themselves more and more in the process, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Our adversaries, those that wish us ill, are constantly looking for ways to inflict economic damage on us, but it is they themselves who primarily suffer from this," the head of state noted.

In particular, the decision not to use Russian energy resources has caused serious economic consequences for European countries, the President reiterated.

