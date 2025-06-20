Putin notes six waves of NATO’s eastward expansion since 1990s

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has counted six waves of NATO’s eastward expansion since the moment Russia was promised that the alliance would never expand.

"The security of one country cannot be ensured at the expense of another’s security. Since the early 90s and over decades, we have been told that in no case, never, under no circumstances, NATO would expand eastward. After that, we saw five waves of expansion, or six already, to be precise," the Russian leader said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

