ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Ukraine using a "dirty bomb" against Russia would be the Kiev regime’s last mistake, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"This would be a colossal mistake on the part of those we are calling the neo-Nazis on the territory of current Ukraine. Perhaps, this would be their last mistake," Putin said, replying to a question about the possibility that Ukraine may drop a "dirty bomb" on Russian soil.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolater World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovation’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.