Russia seeks not Kiev's capitulation, but recognition of 'realities on the ground' — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia is not aiming for Ukraine’s surrender, President Vladimir Putin stated during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are not seeking Ukraine’s capitulation," he reiterated. "What we insist on is the acknowledgment of the realities that have emerged on the ground," he stated.

Putin also emphasized that the circumstances between Russia and Ukraine are fundamentally different from the approach taken by US President Donald Trump in his efforts to secure Iran's unconditional surrender over its nuclear program.

"This situation is not the same. It is fundamentally different," he asserted.