Russia keeping watchful eye on Middle East escalation — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he is following the escalating tensions in the Middle East with concern.

Putin suggested discussing regional developments at a meeting with Prince Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, national security advisor to the king of Bahrain, on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Unfortunately, our meeting today is taking place amid escalating tensions in your region. We are all following the situation with concern. We will definitely talk about it later," the Russian president said.

"Despite your busy schedule, you are here with us. This is the best proof of the attention that Bahrain pays to developing relations with Russia," Putin pointed out.

Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa is in charge of handling various aspects of the crisis facing the region. The escalating tensions in the Middle East, stemming from Israel’s unmotivated strikes on Iran, have disrupted air travel in the region. Still, Bahrain has sent a high representative to the SPIEF, highlighting the importance of the country’s participation in the event and its talks with key global player Russia.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Tehran carried out a retaliatory attack in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again in the following days. Both countries have reported casualties and admitted damage to a number of facilities. The two countries continue to exchange strikes. Russia condemned Israel’s actions and expressed readiness to act as a mediator in resolving the conflict.