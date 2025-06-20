ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Israel had no legitimate reason to initiate aggression against Iran, a fact corroborated by observations from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova articulated this stance during the 19th General Assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA), held by TASS concurrently with the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

She highlighted that, despite numerous claims by Israel asserting that Iran either possesses or is on the verge of developing nuclear weapons, no evidence has substantiated these accusations. Zakharova pointed to recent remarks by IAEA Director Rafael Grossi, who confirmed that at the time of Israel’s recent strikes - part of a broader escalation - the agency had found no proof that Iran was pursuing nuclear weapons. Israel’s actions, therefore, appear to have been based on a false pretext.

"Our position is clear: the Iranian nuclear program should be addressed through negotiation, not aggression," Zakharova emphasized. She acknowledged the complexity of these negotiations but underscored that the issue is far from simple.

She called for a return to diplomatic dialogue, stressing the importance of adhering to international legal frameworks and the statements of the IAEA and UN bodies. Over the years, Zakharova noted, there has been no credible evidence or accusations against Iran that would justify such aggressive measures.

The conflict escalated on June 13, when Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than a day later, Iran responded with a counterattack. In the days that followed, the cycle of strikes continued, with both sides reporting casualties and acknowledging damage to their facilities. The exchanges of fire persist.