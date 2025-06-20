G7 has long been of no interest to Russia, this is unsustainable format — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. G7 has long been of no interest to Russia, this is an unsustainable format, with the share of BRICS in the global economy being higher, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Regarding our approach to G7, it is well-known. G7 has long been a format that we do not see as interesting and relevant," he said, adding that there are other formats, such as BRICS, representing countries, whose share in the global economy surpasses those of G7 nations.

"For example, a format such as G20 is much more effective and more representative from the viewpoint of its role in global affairs, which is why G7 is not interesting to us," he noted.

Moscow "does not consider this format sustainable as global trends show that the share of G7 countries in global affairs and in the global economy will be inevitably contracting," Peskov added.