Russia sees hope for diplomatic solution of Middle East conflict — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia advocates for the diplomatic settlement of the Middle East conflict, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"There is always hope and there is always an opportunity for diplomatic efforts," Peskov said at a news briefing. "As you know, we have certainly condemned the escalation of tension that is underway in the region."

"This condemnation was expressed in the relevant statement on behalf of the [Russian] Foreign Ministry. We have called for the need to shift towards a political and diplomatic settlement as soon as possible," he added.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion, aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit.

The tit-for-tat attacks are ongoing. Russia has condemned Israel's actions and expressed its willingness to mediate in the Iran-Israel conflict.