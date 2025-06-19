Moscow ready to work on parameters of Ukraine settlement, Russian diplomat tells OSCE

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Moscow is ready for serious and professional work on the proposals that were submitted at the talks in Turkey on June 2 to achieve a complete settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, Russia’s deputy envoy to the OSCE, Maxim Buyakevich, told a meeting of the group’s Permanent Council.

"Russia is ready for serious and professional work on the proposals that were presented in Istanbul on June 2 regarding the parameters of a full settlement, the terms of a ceasefire, as well as the sequence of steps and time of their implementation," the diplomat said, according to a copy of his speech on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.

According to Buyakevich, a settlement should include the "recognition of geopolitical realities and withdrawal of armed formations of the Kiev regime from the constitutional territory" of Russia, along with Ukraine agreeing to adopt a neutral, non-aligned and nuclear-free status, be demilitarized and de-Nazified, and make sure its Russian-speaking citizens have all rights and freedoms.

"We are convinced that a settlement through diplomacy is feasible, including on the basis of direct Russian-Ukrainian contacts that restarted in Istanbul. Despite certain difficulties, these contacts have already yielded concrete, practical results. As a follow-up to the Istanbul meeting of June 2, urgent sanitary exchanges of seriously wounded and seriously ill persons have begun. On June 16, a major phased transfer of bodies was completed, with 6,060 bodies of fallen soldiers handed over to representatives of Kiev, and the bodies of 78 Russian soldiers received from Kiev, in a move that fully met the June 2 agreement. In addition, relevant Russian agencies are ready at this point to hand over to Kiev at least 2,239 more bodies of Ukrainian servicemen," he said.