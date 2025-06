ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s next foreign visit will be to the Belarusian capital of Minsk, where he will take part in a Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"[Preparations for a visit are] underway. It will be to Minsk, for the EAEU summit," he noted in a response to a TASS question.

The EAEU summit will take place in the Belarusian capital on June 27.