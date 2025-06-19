Conflict potential is growing globally — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed participants at the 19th General Assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA), highlighting the escalating conflict potential across numerous regions worldwide.

"We live in a highly complex and challenging global landscape," Peskov remarked. "Regrettably, the risk of conflict continues to increase in many areas, and the very structure and nature of international relations are undergoing significant transformation."

According to Peskov, the only silver lining in the current situation is the gradual shift toward a new framework – the one rooted in mutual trust, respect, and a shared commitment to combating misinformation and pursuing common interests.

"This is precisely the direction we are following," he stated. "Such a framework must be anchored in international law, not arbitrary rules devised behind closed doors in certain offices. These laws should be universal, applying equally to all nations, and everyone must adhere to them. This is the stance our country advocates."