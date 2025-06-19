ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russia has been trying for eight years to reach an agreement to resolve the situation in southeastern Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"People in [Ukraine’s] southeast refused to recognize this coup [in Kiev in 2014]," Putin said at a meeting with heads of leading international news agencies, organized by TASS. "However, instead of launching negotiations with them the army was enforced."

"We are not speaking about a five-day period. Attempts of the southeast Ukraine at that time to negotiate with the Kiev authorities, which originally came to power following a coup, lasted for eight years," he said.