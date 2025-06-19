Russia constantly upgrades its Armed Forces and defensive capabilities — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russia is constantly upgrading its Armed Forces and defensive capabilities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We are constantly upgrading our Armed Forces and our defensive capabilities," Putin said at a meeting with heads of leading international news agencies, organized by TASS.

"Certain threats are definitely on the agenda no matter what NATO comes up with, but we manage to cope with all of the threats that emerge. There is no doubt about it whatsoever," the Russian president added.