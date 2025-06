ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Moscow has asked Kiev to fulfill the Minsk Accords, but the government of Ukraine refused, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of the world's leading news agencies organized by TASS.

"Even before the start of the conflict, we asked the Ukrainian authorities to fulfill the Minsk Accords. They refused. And then the special military operation began," the Russian leader said.