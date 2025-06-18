DPR head urges Europe to focus on its own problems rather than weapons for Ukraine

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. European countries should focus on their domestic challenges instead of providing military supplies to Ukraine, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"The actions of politicians who are in power and who act in terms of self-destruction - I'm talking about Germany - in terms of energy, in terms of destroying their economy. We see how many steps have been taken and continue to be taken. They have a terrible situation with immigrants, and they respond to any risk, to any threat by saying that they will increase aid to Ukraine. Think about yourselves! It is high time, however late it may be. We see all this about a number of other countries," he said.

According to the official, the actions of Western politicians could prompt a change in the state of affairs in Europe happen as quickly as the escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict did, which two weeks earlier looked "outlandish" to many people.

"Yes, now it looks outlandish that a war could find its way to Europe for reasons including I would not rule it out - because of actions of politicians, including the UK and a number of other Western European countries, that they can bring the situation to horrific consequences."

