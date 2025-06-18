LUGANSK, June 18. /TASS/. Over the past day, the Russian army has taken control of a number of areas near Vesyoly at the junction of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Dnipropetrovsk Region of Ukraine, military expert Andrey Marochko said.

"At the moment, our military personnel are actively advancing at the junction of the Dnipropetrovsk Region and the Donetsk People's Republic. Just yesterday, new frontiers and positions were secured in the Vesyoly area. There is also progress in other areas," he said on the air of the Moscow-24 TV channel, a fragment of which he posted on Telegram.

Marochko noted that, in general, the Russian army is actively fighting and is making progress on the front line from the south-west of Krasnoarmeisk in the Donetsk People’s Republic and up to the Zaporozhye region.