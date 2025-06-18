ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Kiev attacked Russia's Kursk Region for good PR, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin told TASS in an interview.

"The Kursk adventure - we saw what it led to. But they did it consciously. For the sake of some PR advantages, for the sake of some elements, opportunities to curry favor somewhere and have an additional argument for self-preservation. How many victims did it all cost?" Pushilin said on the sidelines of SPIEF.

