MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Countries must unite against Ukraine’s terrorist regime, or its actions will eventually spread to the very European states supporting it, Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"This is no longer just silent consent or turning a blind eye, some are even abetting these actions. Weapons keep being supplied [to Ukraine] from several countries. Those ordering terrorist attacks continue to be welcomed. The greatest vulnerability? These counties underestimate that such terrorism ultimately endangers their own soil. <…> It [terrorism] is extremely dangerous and hard to combat unless multiple countries join forces," Pushilin said when asked about the West’s lack of response to incidents like the Bryansk bridge bombing by Ukrainian militants, which derailed a passenger train.

The DPR leader stressed that the Bryansk attack was unequivocally an act of terrorism, since, unlike shelling, it cannot be dismissed as faulty planning of strikes on military targets. That said, Western nations resort to double standards in failing to condemn Kiev’s actions, Pushilin stated.

"No country can ever become immune to terrorism. Sadly, that is a fact. The current indulgence of this brand of terrorism will backfire, first and foremost, on these very nations. Because the situation is far more fragile there. Russia has become capable of some level of resistance. Paradoxically, we are now better protected. But as recent events show, this protection is by no means 100%, given terrorism’s extreme danger. In the long run, it could have, let us say, quite dire consequences for certain states, because those currently enabling it will pay a heavy price," Pushilin added.

