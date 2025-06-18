ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Israel’s armed aggression against Iran could have repercussions for all of Europe, Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"You know, not long ago it seemed unthinkable that Israel would dare to launch such a blatant attack on Iran. <...> Now, many find it equally hard to imagine that this could spread to Europe. But the politicians currently in power are taking giant leaps toward self-destruction. <...> Yes, it may still seem unlikely that the war will engulf all of Europe, but I wouldn’t rule out that scenario," he pointed out.

Pushilin emphasized that Donbass, which has been enduring military conflict since 2014, supports the peaceful resolution of all geopolitical disputes. "Considering the technologies currently available - even apart from nuclear weapons - we understand how rapidly the course of aggression, which certain Western European politicians are trying to promote, can escalate," he said.

The DPR head also urged the people of Europe to elect leaders committed to a peaceful political agenda and constructive cooperation with other nations.

Overnight into June 13, Israel started Operation Rising Lion against the Iranian nuclear program. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Over the following days, Israel and Iran traded blows again. Both sides reported fatalities and other casualties in the attacks and acknowledged that some targets on their territory were hit. Russia condemned Israeli actions.

SPIEF

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.