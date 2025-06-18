ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. The regime of Vladimir Zelensky will pay any cost to stay in power, to the detriment of the country, Donetsk People’s Republic’s Head Denis Pushilin told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The regime of the current Ukrainian president is trying to preserve itself by any means necessary, regardless of any losses, including human ones. We saw where the Kursk gamble led. They did it for the PR, to curry favor and provide a reason to save their hides," he said.

