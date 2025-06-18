Putin, UAE president express profound concern over escalation of Iranian-Israeli conflict

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his UAE counterpart Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a phone conversation expressed their profound concern over the continued escalation of the Iranian-Israeli conflict, the Kremlin press service said.

"An exchange of opinions took place in the context of the sharply exacerbated situation in the Middle East. Both sides expressed profound concern over the continued escalation of the Iranian-Israeli conflict fraught with the most negative consequences for the entire region," the press service said in a statement.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, aimed at Iran’s nuclear program. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that 200 fighter jets attacked more than 100 targets in Iran, including nuclear facilities.

On the evening of June 13, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that Iran retaliated by attacking dozens of targets in Israel with missiles, including military facilities and air bases, striking, in particular, the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv. In the following days, Israel and Iran exchanged more strikes. Both sides reported casualties and losses as a result of these attacks and admitted that some targets were hit but claimed that the damage was limited. Russia has condemned Israel’s actions.