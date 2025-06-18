BELGOROD, June 18. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces used 74 munitions and 65 drones to strike eight districts of the Belgorod Region over the past day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

The head of the Goncharovka rural settlement of the Kursk Region was killed near the village of Borispolye, and five civilians were injured, the governor wrote on Telegram.

"In the Rakityansky district, the villages of Borispolye and Ilek-Koshary were attacked by three FPV drones. In the area of Borispolye village, the head of Goncharovsky rural settlement of Suzhansky district of the Kursk Region was killed from the impact of a drone on a passenger car," he said.

Also, a car and the roof of a single-family home were damaged in the area, and there was a power outage in the Borispolye village, according to the official.

The governor said four munitions and 11 drones were fired at the Graivoron district, wounding 4 civilians and damaging a commercial facility and six vehicles. Seventy munitions and eight drones were fired on the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, with the consequences still being verified.

The Shebekinsky district was attacked by 11 drones, and a civilian was wounded in an FPV drone attack, while a Gazelle vehicle, 5 cars and a truck, a commercial facility, 4 single-family homes and a power line sustained damage. In the Belgorod district, seven drones were fired at six settlements, damaging the fence of a single-family home and the enclosure of an agricultural enterprise.

Seventeen drones were fired at the Valuysky district, damaging a warehouse on the territory of a social facility. The Volokonovsky district was attacked with three drones, resulting in damage to the equipment of a commercial facility and a power line.

"Over the Yakovlevsky municipal district, five fixed-wing drones were suppressed. There have been no consequences," Gladkov wrote.