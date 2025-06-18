Moscow, Pyongyang set up working groups for cooperation — Russian Security Council

PYONGYANG, June 18. /TASS/. Moscow and Pyongyang have set up five working groups for cooperation, a spokesperson for the Russian Security Council told TASS.

"Specific cooperation issues, including those related to addressing the consequences of Ukrainian forces’ incursion into our country, were thoroughly considered during consultations between Shoigu and Park Jong Chon, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea. In particular, five joint Russia-Korea working groups were established in various fields," the spokesperson said.

Shoigu made a visit to North Korea on June 17-18 on a special mission from President Vladimir Putin.