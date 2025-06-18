Russian diplomat points to worst-case scenario in Iran-Israel conflict

GENEVA, June 18. /TASS/. The worst-case scenario is occurring in the Iran-Israel conflict, Gennady Gatilov, Russian permanent representative to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, said.

"Despite constructive efforts of our country and those of some other states, the situation is now developing according to the most negative and unpredictable scenario, which could have dire consequences not only for the Middle East but also for the entire world," he stated at a plenary session of the Conference on Disarmament.

According to Gatilov, Russia is "particularly concerned that Israel carried out its attacks in the midst of a session of the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors on the Iranian nuclear program and just before another round of indirect contacts between Iranian and US representatives on this topic." In his view, recent events make it clear that Israel has made a deliberate decision "in favour of further escalation of tensions," which are "fraught with a large-scale nuclear catastrophe."

"Now, more than ever, the international community must provide an unambiguous legal and political assessment of Israel’s actions, as well as support all diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing the degree of confrontation and returning to negotiations." Gatilov emphasized.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran carried out a retaliatory attack in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again in the following days. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.