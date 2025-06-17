EC wants to make EU as uncompetitive as possible on global stage — RDIF head

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The European Commission wants to deprive the EU of competitiveness on the global stage by proposing to completely ban the import of Russian gas and fuel, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said complementing the criticism voiced by the Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

"EU Commission bureaucrats seem obsessed—with making the EU as uncompetitive as possible on the global stage. Mission accomplished or still in progress?" Dmitriev wrote on the X social network, citing Szijjarto's post that the European Commission's proposal is a serious violation of Hungary's sovereignty.

Earlier today, EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen said that the European Commission had proposed to completely ban EU countries from purchasing pipeline and liquefied natural gas from Russia by the end of 2027, with the ban to come into force in stages from January 1, 2026.

The European Commission also plans to completely ban oil and nuclear fuel supplies from Russia to the EU by the end of 2027. Jorgensen did not answer the question of when the part of the plan concerning nuclear fuel would be made public.

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced that Hungary and Slovakia blocked the European Commission's plan to ban oil, gas and nuclear fuel supplies from Russia to EU countries at a meeting of EU energy ministers, but the fight to cancel it still remains.