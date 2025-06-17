Lavrov, Egyptian foreign minister call for cessation of hostilities between Iran, Israel

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty spoke out against escalation of the conflict between Iran and Israel over telephone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The ministers expressed deep concern about Israel's military action against Iran in violation of the UN Charter and international law," the ministry said. "The foreign ministers spoke in favor of an immediate cessation of hostilities and the rejection of steps that could lead to further intensification of the armed confrontation and expansion of the conflict zone with inevitable negative consequences for the entire region."

During the conversation, Lavrov noted "a relevant joint statement by the foreign ministries of 20 Arab and Muslim countries, including Egypt, which calls for an urgent ceasefire and the establishment of collective work in the interests of de-escalation of the situation. The Egyptian side expressed high appreciation for Russia's readiness to provide the necessary mediation efforts for a political and diplomatic settlement of the crisis," the ministry stressed.

Israel launched Operation Rising Lion on the night of June 13, targeting Iran's nuclear program. The Islamic Republic retaliated less than a day later. The next few days, Israel and Iran exchanged blows again. Both states reported deaths and injuries, acknowledged that some objects on their territories were hit, but stated that the damage was limited.