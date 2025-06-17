Putin to meet with Bahraini king’s national security adviser on Friday — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, a son of Bahrain’s reigning king and his national security adviser, in St. Petersburg on Friday, Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov said.

According to Ushakov, the current escalation will be among the central topics of the meeting. Nasser bin Hamad "is a man who deals with all the aspects of the Israeli-Iranian crisis," he noted.

Apart from that, in his words, the Russian president and the Bahraini prince will discuss "various issue on the bilateral agenda."

The escalation in the Middle East has complicated air travel in the region. Despite this, Bahrain is sending a high representative this way underscoring the importance of its participation in the forum and talks with Russia as a key global player.