Putin to hold large scale talks with Indonesian president on Thursday — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will run the gamut of issues with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto when the two meet for talks in St. Petersburg on Thursday, his aide Yury Ushakov said at a briefing.

The diplomat called Thursday a key date on the Russian president’s calendar, "when an official visit by the president of Indonesia will take place."

"There will be sweeping talks," Ushakov said. "The presidents will first meet tete-a-tete, where they will discuss the most important and sensitive topics. Then there will be negotiations among the delegations in the format of an official breakfast."

"Both issues of further development of bilateral relations and the most pressing issues on the international agenda will be discussed," he said.

Ushakov noted that Subianto had visited Russia many times in the capacity of defense minister, and on July 31 he paid a visit to Russia as the elected but not yet inaugurated president of Indonesia.