Rosatom ready to join NPP construction in Indonesia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russia’s state-run corporation Rosatom is ready to participate in the construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) in Indonesia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono in Moscow.

"Indonesia plans to develop national nuclear energy, and Rosatom state corporation is ready to join the construction of a nuclear power plant," he said.

Moscow is also ready to boost supplies of energy resources, agriculture products, fertilizers to the Indonesian market, Lavrov added.