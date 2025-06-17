Security council secretary to brief North Korea on Russia’s stance over Iran — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu will tell North Korean officials where Russia stands on Iran during his visit to Pyongyang, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told reporters.

"If our Korean friends are interested in hearing our views, I think we will share them in detail," he said, when asked about the possibility of Russia and North Korea touching base on the current situation in Iran.

Rudenko also added that during the visit, the parties will discuss "a wide range of issues."

Shoigu, on special instructions from President Vladimir Putin, has arrived in Pyongyang today, where he will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Shoigu's visit to North Korea is his third in the last three months.