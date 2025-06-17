Russia grateful to Indonesia for its balanced position on Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Moscow is grateful to Jakarta for its balanced position on the Ukrainian conflict and for understanding the futility of Kiev’s attempts to bring the issue to the forefront of the international agenda, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono.

"I thanked our friends for their balanced position on the Ukrainian conflict and for understanding the situation and realizing the futility of trying to make the Ukrainian issue a priority in all international organizations and formats," the top Russian diplomat pointed out.

Lavrov noted that Moscow’s position on the Ukrainian conflict remains unchanged. The foreign minister recalled that Russia was forced to start its special military operation following more than a decade-long Western policy to incline Ukraine to join NATO. He also pointed out that after the coup d’etat in February 2014, the Ukrainian regime started eradicating everything Russian, including education, information, and culture.

"The Ukrainian regime eradicates both the language and the canonic Orthodox religion. The corresponding laws have been adopted, and the West is silent about it," Lavrov added.