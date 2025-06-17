Russian security official holds consultations with senior North Korean officer

PYONGYANG, June 17. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, who is visiting North Korea, has held consultations with vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) Pak Jong-chon, a TASS correspondent reported.

Shoigu and Pak shook hands before the meeting.

Shoigu arrived in Pyongyang on a special mission from President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day and met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. This is Shoigu’s third visit to North Korea in the past three months.