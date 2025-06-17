Kremlin agrees with Trump that Russia’s exclusion from G8 was mistake — spokesman

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russia agrees with US President Donald Trump that its exclusion from the G8 was a mistake, but the format is no longer relevant to Moscow anyway, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We agree with [US] President [Donald] Trump that excluding Russia from the G8 was a huge mistake. At the same time, our position that the G8 has lost its relevance for us is well known," he said.

This is how the spokesman commented on Trump’s statement made at the G7 summit in Canada. Peskov added that the Kremlin analyzes all statements made at the summit. "This is an important event. Of course, we analyze the upcoming information," he noted.

The 51st annual G7 summit is taking place in the Canadian resort area of Kananaskis on June 15-17.