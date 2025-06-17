Israeli-Iranian conflict rapidly escalating — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The conflict between Israel and Iran is rapidly escalating with completely unpredictable results, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The situation is alarming. Certainly, we saw and heard those remarks (US President Donald Trump’s call on Tehran residents to evacuate and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hints on the necessity to eliminate Iran’s spiritual leader - TASS)," the Kremlin official said. "So far, the situation is moving toward an even greater escalation, a rapid escalation. The level of unpredictability is absolute," he emphasized.

On Monday, Trump wrote on the Truth Social network that "Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" and that Iran should have signed the nuclear deal on the proposed terms.

That said, at a press conference, Netanyahu said that Israel had provided an opportunity to settle disputes around Iran’s nuclear program diplomatically but now intends to achieve the desired result militarily.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion, aimed at Iran’s nuclear program. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that 200 fighter jets attacked more than 100 targets in Iran, including nuclear facilities.

On the evening of June 13, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that Iran retaliated by attacking dozens of targets in Israel with missiles, including military facilities and air bases, striking, in particular, the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv. In the following days, Israel and Iran exchanged more strikes. Both sides reported casualties and fatalities as a result of these attacks and admitted that some targets were hit but claimed that the damage was limited.