Russia willing to mediate Israeli-Iranian conflict if requested by parties

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russia is ready to provide mediation services to resolve the situation between Iran and Israel should such a request be made by the conflicting parties, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Tuesday.

"We will be ready to provide all possible mediation services upon request from the parties. Both sides are aware of this," he told journalists.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran carried out a retaliatory attack in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again in the following days. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.