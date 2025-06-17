Ukraine attacks Russia's Belgorod Region with over 140 drones in past day — governor

BELGOROD, June 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army attacked 17 municipal districts in Russia's borderline Belgorod Region with more than 140 drones and 83 munitions over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"In the Shebekinsky municipal district, the Ukrainian military shelled the city of Shebekino and the villages of Voznesenovka, Malomikhailovka, Nezhegol, Nizhnee Berezovo-Vtoroye and Rzhevka two times, firing five munitions. Ukraine hit the districts with 10 drones, six of which were shot down and destroyed. The shelling of the city of Shebekino has left a civilian dead. The man suffered from his injuries and died at the scene before the ambulance arrived. Three other civilians have been injured in the district over the past day," Gladkov wrote, adding that a private house, four commercial buildings, and four cars were also damaged.

The governor specified that Ukraine struck the Rakityansky district with three drones, leaving a woman injured, four cars, an emergency services building, and two commercial facilities impacted. The Graivoronsky district was attacked with seven munitions and eight drones, the attack resulted in a social facility being hit.

As many as 71 munitions and 20 drones were launched at six settlements in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, the information on the consequences is being specified. Seventeen Ukrainian drones hit the Volokonovsky district, damaging two private houses, a commercial facility and a passenger car, the governor said.

Ukraine also attacked the settlements of Borki, Dolgoye, and Kukuevka in the Valuysky municipal district with eight drones, five of which were shot down and destroyed. Another drone hit the village of Yasnye Zori in the Belgorodsky district, leaving no casualties or damage.

Russia’s air defense systems shot down 52 drones over the Alekseevsky, Gubkinsky, Novooskolsky and Starooskolsky districts with no casualties or damage reported. Another 25 drones were destroyed over the Borisovsky, Korochansky, Krasnogvardeisky, Prokhorovsky, Rovensky, and Chernyansky districts.