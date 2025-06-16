In conflict with Israel, Iran acts under right of self-defense — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. In the ongoing standoff with Israel, Iran is acting in line with the right of self-defense, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"We have publicly urged all parties to exercise restraint. Certainly, we have condemned Israel’s unprovoked military action in violation of the UN Charter’s principles and norms," he said. "We believe that in the current situation, Iran is acting within the framework of its legitimate right to self-defense."

The Russian Foreign Ministry remains in contact with both parties to the Iranian-Israeli conflict, Ryabkov added.

"The events are extremely alarming. The Russian Foreign Ministry not only closely monitors the developments, but also stays in touch with the parties," the diplomat said.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, aimed at Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran carried out a retaliatory strike. On June 14 and the night of June 15, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged attacks again. Both sides reported casualties and damage, and acknowledged several facilities had been hit, though they said the damage was limited.