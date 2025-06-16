Israel controls Iran’s airspace — Israeli ambassador

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Iran’s airspace is under full control of the Israeli air forces, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Simona Halperin said.

"The Israeli Air Force is in full control od Iran’s entire territory and airspace," she told a briefing.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion targeting Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.